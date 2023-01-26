[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Shares How Nervous GOT the beat Was When They Gathered Together for the First Time

이미지 확대하기

Hyoyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared how nervous each member of SM Entertainment's new unit GOT the beat was when they gathered together for the very first time.On January 26 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', Hyoyeon and YeSung of boy group Super Junior made a guest appearance.As it has not been long since GOT the beat dropped their new music, the hosts could not help themselves but talk about GOT the beat during the show.First, the hosts asked how the group was formed, saying that GOT the beat is like 'Team Avengers'.GOT the beat consists of popular as well as talented girls from all generations of K-pop at SM Entertainment; BoA, Hyoyeon and Taeyeon Girls' Generation, WENDY and SEULGI of Red Velvet, KARINA and WINTER of aespa are the members.Hyoyeon answered, "Well, we never thought that a unit like this would ever come out. The members were put together by our agency. We were basically all just chosen."Then, the host Kim Tae-kyun asked, "What was it like on the first day you got together for practice?"Hyoyeon laughed and answered, "We were all so nervous on that day. We were like, 'Is this happening for real? Am I really going to be working with them? This is so cool.'"She excitedly went on, "I was especially nervous, because I was working with my role model BoA. I kept catching a glimpse of her during our practice. I pretended as if I was looking at myself in the mirror, but I was looking at BoA with one eye. I thought to myself then, 'How does she learn her moves?', How did she understand this part?' and so on. I kept wondering. I also tried to copy her way of dancing."She added, "It turned out it was the same for Red Velvet. I noticed them looking at me and Taeyeon with one of their eyes. KARINA and WINTER were looking at us as well. The dance studio was filled with a scent of nervousness. It's our second time dropping music together this time, so it's become more relaxed now though. We've become much closer to each other."GOT the beat released their first song 'Step Back' early last year, and the group released their first mini album 'Stamp on It' on January 16.(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)