뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Shares How Nervous GOT the beat Was When They Gathered Together for the First Time
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Shares How Nervous GOT the beat Was When They Gathered Together for the First Time

[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Shares How Nervous GOT the beat Was When They Gathered Together for the First Time

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.26 18:20 View Count
[SBS Star] Hyoyeon Shares How Nervous GOT the beat Was When They Gathered Together for the First Time
Hyoyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared how nervous each member of SM Entertainment's new unit GOT the beat was when they gathered together for the very first time. 

On January 26 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', Hyoyeon and YeSung of boy group Super Junior made a guest appearance. 

As it has not been long since GOT the beat dropped their new music, the hosts could not help themselves but talk about GOT the beat during the show. 

First, the hosts asked how the group was formed, saying that GOT the beat is like 'Team Avengers'. 

GOT the beat consists of popular as well as talented girls from all generations of K-pop at SM Entertainment; BoA, Hyoyeon and Taeyeon Girls' Generation, WENDY and SEULGI of Red Velvet, KARINA and WINTER of aespa are the members. 

Hyoyeon answered, "Well, we never thought that a unit like this would ever come out. The members were put together by our agency. We were basically all just chosen." 
Hyoyeon
Then, the host Kim Tae-kyun asked, "What was it like on the first day you got together for practice?"  

Hyoyeon laughed and answered, "We were all so nervous on that day. We were like, 'Is this happening for real? Am I really going to be working with them? This is so cool.'" 

She excitedly went on, "I was especially nervous, because I was working with my role model BoA. I kept catching a glimpse of her during our practice. I pretended as if I was looking at myself in the mirror, but I was looking at BoA with one eye. I thought to myself then, 'How does she learn her moves?', How did she understand this part?' and so on. I kept wondering. I also tried to copy her way of dancing." 

She added, "It turned out it was the same for Red Velvet. I noticed them looking at me and Taeyeon with one of their eyes. KARINA and WINTER were looking at us as well. The dance studio was filled with a scent of nervousness. It's our second time dropping music together this time, so it's become more relaxed now though. We've become much closer to each other." 
Hyoyeon
Hyoyeon
GOT the beat released their first song 'Step Back' early last year, and the group released their first mini album 'Stamp on It' on January 16. 

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.