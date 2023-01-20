뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Am I Going to Have Twins?" RAIN Says He Recently Had a Conception Dream for Twins
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.20
K-pop artist RAIN shared that he recently had a conception dream that he believes will bring him twins. 

On January 19, a new episode of RAIN's YouTube show 'Season B Season' was uploaded online. 

In this new episode of 'Season B Season', RAIN went to see a fortune teller; many go to see a fortune teller in the beginning of a new year in Korea.

When asked the fortune teller about his fortune, she told him that he will make even more money from age 54 to 64; in fact, he will keep making good money until the end of his life.

RAIN playfully responded with a big smile, "Oh, really? From 54? Ah, but I already have too much money." 
Season B Season
Then, the fortune teller said that he would live long, until he is about 93 years old. 

As soon as he heard this, he gasped in surprise and responded, "Did you say 93? No... I've always wanted to live up to like 80. No more than that." 

She commented, "No, you'll definitely live more than that. You'll live until you're 90, at least. I also see something else in you. It looks like you may have another child. You might not have expected this child, but this child may join your family." 
Season B Season
With a serious look on his face, RAIN stated, "I actually haven't told anyone this, like literally nobody around me, because I didn't know what is going to happen to me this year, but... I had a bizarre dream last year." 

He continued, "I was fishing in my dream. I caught these two huge golden carp. I woke up as I was walking back home with those two carp on my back. After I woke up from that dream, I thought to myself, 'Was that a conception dream? Am I perhaps going to have twins?'" 

As the fortune teller told him, "If the child finds you, just think of that child as a gift to you.", RAIN asked if that child was a boy or girl. 

The fortune teller said that she sees a boy, but RAIN said, "I have no desire for a son though." 

His words made the fortune teller go, "Oh, it's definitely a boy in that case!", making RAIN laugh and wonder if he will like bright lights like himself. 
 

RAIN married actress Kim Tae-hee in January 2017; the couple has two daughters named Jung Yoon-ah and Jung Min-ah, born in October 2017 and September 2019. 

(Credit= 'Season B Season' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
