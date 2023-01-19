뉴스
[SBS Star] NewJeans Reveal Whether They Could Sense Their Soaring Popularity
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.19 18:17
K-pop girl group NewJeans revealed whether they could sense their skyrocketing popularity. 

On January 19 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', the five members of NewJeans made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, the host Kim Tae-kyun asked, "You have become huge stars. When are the times you feel that?" 

As DANIELLE answered, "Actually, I still can't really feel that.", Kim Tae-kyun asked back with his eyes widely-opened, "But everyone is crazy over NewJeans right now. How is that possible?!"

DANIELLE said, "I do feel grateful to all people who support and love us. But the audience's loud scream still makes me jump in surprise. I'm like, 'Whoa! Whoa!' every time.", then laughed. 

MINJI stated, "Yeah, it's the same for me. I often notice our songs being played when I'm walking down the street, and that kind of surprises me. It's just so cool that our songs are being played here and there." 

Then, HYEIN commented, "We recently performed outside Korea. I was shocked that so many non-Koreans that far from our country also knew our songs. It got me thinking that I should push myself a little harder to do better." 
After that, HANNI and HAERIN also shared that they could not sense their great popularity. 

HANNI said, "I don't sense it, but I'm happy enough that I'm able to make a lot of people happy. I'm enjoying working with everyone that we work with as well. So, that's all it matters." 

Lastly, HAERIN told Kim Tae-kyun, "I'm always like, 'Wow. Our songs are being played in that shop.' That still feels very weird to me too." 
NewJeans only made debut about six months ago, but they are currently one of the hottest girl groups in the K-pop industry. 

Ever since they entered the industry, their songs have not left the top 100 music charts on all major streaming sites. 

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Cultwo Show) 

(SBS Star) 
