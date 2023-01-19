[SBS Star] VIDEO: SUGA Turns Into an Excited Little Boy as He Meets His Role Model TAEYANG

이미지 확대하기

SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS got super excited as he met his role model TAEYANG of another boy group BIGBANG.On January 18, BTS' agency posted the third episode of SUGA's YouTube show 'SUCHWITA'.When TAEYANG entered the room, SUGA grabbed his chest and said, "Gosh, I'm so nervous right now. Look, there is a celebrity right in front of me. Is this happening for real? I'm your huge fan and I've been wanting to ask you so many things ever since when I was little. I even read your book."With a serious look, he continued, "You've always been my role model. I would even say it wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that BIGBANG made BTS. I'm not joking. You guys were in a league of your own, you know. I still remember thinking, 'I want to become a singer like him.' while watching your performance at 'MAMA'. I was a trainee at that time."He excitedly went on, "My group members totally love you and your group. When JUNGKOOK turned 20, we went to noraebang (singing room) to celebrate it. We sang 'BANG BANG BANG' like 100 times on that day. We had completely memorized the choreography and all. JIMIN loved working with you as well. He told me that it was one of his best experiences."TAEYANG responded, "Thank you. Thank you so much for that. It was amazing working with JIMIN too. I learned a lot from him. I love how our song 'VIBE' turned out."Then, SUGA said to TAEYANG, "So, you've been part of BIGBANG for long, but it's also been years since you've promoted as a soloist. Since it's time for me to go solo now, I would like to ask you for some advice, because I'm finding everything kind of scary at the moment. I keep thinking, 'Will I do well by myself?'"TAEYANG commented, "Yeah, I know what you mean by that. You have to do things by yourself without the group members now, so it's natural to feel that way. In a way, it's a little odd for me to give you advice, as you're doing great right now. But if I were to tell you one thing..."He resumed, "What you're doing as a soloist should help your group. That's the most important part of going solo, I would say. You should put your group before yourself. You should never do anything that would affect your group negatively. Prioritize your group like you're doing now. Then, you'll be as strong even when you're by yourself."SUGA nodded and stated, "Yeah, I'm with you on that. We shine the most as a group. I'm a member of BTS, but I'm a fan of BTS at the same time. We're like brothers."(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)