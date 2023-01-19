뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Hanee Says Kim Tae-hee Was like 'God' at Their University; She Explains
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.19
[SBS Star] Lee Hanee Says Kim Tae-hee Was like God at Their University; She Explains
Actress Lee Hanee shared that actress Kim Tae-hee was like 'God' at their university―Seoul National University. 

On January 18 episode of tvN's talk show 'You Quiz on the Block', Lee Hanee made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Lee Hanee talked about attending the same university as Kim Tae-hee at the same time. 

Lee Hanee said, "As many know already, I first met Tae-hee at our university's ski club. I mean, I knew her before that, because she was so well-known at our university. But the ski club was how we got close." 

She continued, "If I were to tell you how we all thought of Tae-hee, she was like 'God' to us, like literally. It almost felt as if our illness would be cured just by being brushed by her clothes while passing by us. I was actually her bodyguard at that time. It wasn't like she told me to, but I just had to protect her." 

She went on, "There were a lot of people around her all the time, they would watch what she's doing and stuff. If she looked sleepy during a class or something, they would say things like, 'Oh, look! She's falling asleep!' I would angrily tell them, 'Don't look at her! Don't take photos of her!' I always told people to stay away from her.", then laughed. 
Lee Hanee
Then, Lee Hanee revealed that Kim Tae-hee recommended her to enter this industry and she still thanks her for that. 

The actress stated, "Everybody at the ski club was really quiet. When they hung out, they would just sit around and shyly laugh together. There was a male ski club as well, but they never mixed with them. My first thought when I joined the club was like, 'What on earth is this? This is no fun.'" 

She resumed, "So, when we got together one day after I joined, I jumped on the table and started being crazy. Tae-hee saw me like that, and said to me, 'Wow, I feel like you're the kind of person who would do well in the entertainment industry, Hanee. I believe you would fit in very well there. Why don't you try it?' That got me thinking too. I thank her greatly for that now." 
Lee Hanee
Lee Hanee
(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
