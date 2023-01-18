뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] fromis_9 Lee Chaeyoung Cries & Ends Her Live Broadcast Because of Hate Comments
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] fromis_9 Lee Chaeyoung Cries & Ends Her Live Broadcast Because of Hate Comments

[SBS Star] fromis_9 Lee Chaeyoung Cries & Ends Her Live Broadcast Because of Hate Comments

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.18 11:49 View Count
[SBS Star] fromis_9 Lee Chaeyoung Cries & Ends Her Live Broadcast Because of Hate Comments
Lee Chaeyoung of K-pop girl group fromis_9 ended her live broadcast in tears after receiving too many hate comments. 

On January 17, Lee Chaeyoung went live on WeVerse to spend some time with fans. 

Lee Chaeyoung started off the live broadcast with a bright smile, but the smile on her face slowly disappeared as it went on. 

It was because one fan kept posting malicious comments about her, her fellow group members and even her family, using abusive language. 

Since Lee Chaeyoung was continuously exposed to these comments, she ended up crying. 

As she got too upset, Lee Chaeyoung wrapped the live broadcast up a lot sooner than it was initially expected to last. 
fromis_9
fromis_9
Following the live broadcast, fromis_9 fans criticized HYBE Labels―the group's agency and company that owns WeVerse―for not protecting their artists well.  

They began spreading messages on social media that states, "Stop overlooking this, HYBE. What are you really doing for your artists? You're the same as those people leaving hate comments. fromis_9 has been receiving horrible comments like that for over a year now since they joined WeVerse in September 2021." 

They also angrily added in their messages, "You should block malicious users from joining fromis_9 live broadcasts, and take legal actions against them. It's honestly about time you do something about it."

Since another fromis_9 member Baek Jiheon halted all her activities for as long as four months due to anxiety last year, fans are taking this whole situation even more seriously at the moment. 
fromis_9
(Credit= WeVerse) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.