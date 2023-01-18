[SBS Star] fromis_9 Lee Chaeyoung Cries & Ends Her Live Broadcast Because of Hate Comments

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Lee Chaeyoung of K-pop girl group fromis_9 ended her live broadcast in tears after receiving too many hate comments.On January 17, Lee Chaeyoung went live on WeVerse to spend some time with fans.Lee Chaeyoung started off the live broadcast with a bright smile, but the smile on her face slowly disappeared as it went on.It was because one fan kept posting malicious comments about her, her fellow group members and even her family, using abusive language.Since Lee Chaeyoung was continuously exposed to these comments, she ended up crying.As she got too upset, Lee Chaeyoung wrapped the live broadcast up a lot sooner than it was initially expected to last.Following the live broadcast, fromis_9 fans criticized HYBE Labels―the group's agency and company that owns WeVerse―for not protecting their artists well.They began spreading messages on social media that states, "Stop overlooking this, HYBE. What are you really doing for your artists? You're the same as those people leaving hate comments. fromis_9 has been receiving horrible comments like that for over a year now since they joined WeVerse in September 2021."They also angrily added in their messages, "You should block malicious users from joining fromis_9 live broadcasts, and take legal actions against them. It's honestly about time you do something about it."Since another fromis_9 member Baek Jiheon halted all her activities for as long as four months due to anxiety last year, fans are taking this whole situation even more seriously at the moment.(Credit= WeVerse)(SBS Star)