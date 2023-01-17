뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Ha Neul Sings 'You Raise Me Up' for His Friend at Her Wedding
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Ha Neul Sings 'You Raise Me Up' for His Friend at Her Wedding

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.17
Actor Kang Ha Neul sang a congratulatory song for his friend weather caster Kang Ah-rang at her wedding. 

On January 15, Kang Ah-rang held her wedding ceremony at The Shilla Seoul.

A great number of guests filled the wedding hall, and one of them was Kang Ha Neul. 

Kang Ah-rang and Kang Ha Neul are university friends; they went to Joong-ang University together. 
Kang Ha Neul
Kang Ha Neul
During the wedding ceremony, Kang Ha Neul congratulated Kang Ah-rang and her husband in a special way―he sang a song for them. 

With his candy-like voice, he sang the famous English song 'You Raise Me Up'. 

His voice shook a little from nervousness in the beginning, but he made no mistakes throughout his performance. 

In fact, he managed to sound so tender, beautiful and sweet, melting the hearts of all guests.  
 
When he was finished singing the song, he bowed to the couple and guests with smiley eyes.

The couple and guests gave him a big round of applause in return for his amazing performance. 

(Credit= Online Community, TH Company) 

(SBS Star) 
