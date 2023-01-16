뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Jin Joo Tells How Yu Jae Seok's Lifestyle Makes Her Feel like She Has to Change Hers Too
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Jin Joo Tells How Yu Jae Seok's Lifestyle Makes Her Feel like She Has to Change Hers Too

[SBS Star] Park Jin Joo Tells How Yu Jae Seok's Lifestyle Makes Her Feel like She Has to Change Hers Too

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.16 18:28 View Count
[SBS Star] Park Jin Joo Tells How Yu Jae Seoks Lifestyle Makes Her Feel like She Has to Change Hers Too
Actress Park Jin Joo revealed that entertainer Yu Jae Seok's lifestyle makes her feel like she has to change hers too. 

On January 16, Park Jin Joo had an interview with the press at one coffee shop in Seoul. 

During the interview, Park Jin Joo shared what she thought of Yu Jae Seok. 

She met him for the first time while shooting MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo' together last year. 
Park Jin Joo
Park Jin Joo
The actress stated, "Everyone should carefully listen to Yu Jae Seok's words at all times, because a lot of them are very important. He's someone that has a great influence on others as well. I feel like he is able to change their lives." 

She explained what she meant by that, "His lifestyle amazes me. He leads a very disciplined life. I'm always like, 'How does he live like that?' He goes to bed early and works out every day. He also goes home right after our shooting ends." 

She continued, "On his way home, he picks his daughter up from kindergarten. And he never drinks alcohol. He stays away from things that may affect him negatively. It's just... Wow." 

Then, she laughingly concluded, "Seeing him lead such an exemplary life makes me think that I should live like that too, you know!"
Park Jin Joo
(Credit= CJ ENM, tvN Sixth Sense 3) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.