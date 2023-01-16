[SBS Star] Park Jin Joo Tells How Yu Jae Seok's Lifestyle Makes Her Feel like She Has to Change Hers Too

이미지 확대하기

Actress Park Jin Joo revealed that entertainer Yu Jae Seok's lifestyle makes her feel like she has to change hers too.On January 16, Park Jin Joo had an interview with the press at one coffee shop in Seoul.During the interview, Park Jin Joo shared what she thought of Yu Jae Seok.She met him for the first time while shooting MBC's television show 'Hangout with Yoo' together last year.The actress stated, "Everyone should carefully listen to Yu Jae Seok's words at all times, because a lot of them are very important. He's someone that has a great influence on others as well. I feel like he is able to change their lives."She explained what she meant by that, "His lifestyle amazes me. He leads a very disciplined life. I'm always like, 'How does he live like that?' He goes to bed early and works out every day. He also goes home right after our shooting ends."She continued, "On his way home, he picks his daughter up from kindergarten. And he never drinks alcohol. He stays away from things that may affect him negatively. It's just... Wow."Then, she laughingly concluded, "Seeing him lead such an exemplary life makes me think that I should live like that too, you know!"(Credit= CJ ENM, tvN Sixth Sense 3)(SBS Star)