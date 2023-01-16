[SBS Star] VIVIZ EUNHA Reminisces the Past When Song Joong Ki Walked Her to the Subway Station

이미지 확대하기

EUNHA of K-pop girl group VIVIZ shared that actor Song Joong Ki used to walk her to the subway station when she was young.On January 14 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', EUNHA made a guest appearance.During the talk, one of the hosts ShinDong told everyone about EUNHA's past days as a child actress, "Did you guys know that EUNHA used to work as an actress when she was young?"As they asked EUNHA if it was true, she answered, "Yeah, that's right. I used to be an acting trainee at a management agency for actors/actresses when I was in elementary school. I took a minor role in some projects as well."She continued, "At that time, I practiced acting with Song Joong Ki. Our agency formed an acting team for me, and Song Joong Ki was part of the team. Not only was I still a trainee, but I was also a young elementary school student, so he tried to take care of me a lot."She went on, "After our practice, he would walk me to the subway station back home and stuff. He was very kind."Then, ShinDong asked whether she knows if Song Joong Ki still remembers her.EUNHA pulled a sad face and answered, "Well, probably not, because it's been a very long time. That was like 15 years ago."After that, EUNHA was asked to share a video message to Song Joong Ki.In her message to Song Joong Ki, EUNHA stated, "I hope you know that the little girl was me. Please remember me from now on! And do come on 'Knowing Brothers' soon. We all love to see you here!"(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, High Zium Studio, KBS Marriage Clinic: Love & War)(SBS Star)