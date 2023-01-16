뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIVIZ EUNHA Reminisces the Past When Song Joong Ki Walked Her to the Subway Station
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIVIZ EUNHA Reminisces the Past When Song Joong Ki Walked Her to the Subway Station

[SBS Star] VIVIZ EUNHA Reminisces the Past When Song Joong Ki Walked Her to the Subway Station

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.16 11:49 View Count
[SBS Star] VIVIZ EUNHA Reminisces the Past When Song Joong Ki Walked Her to the Subway Station
EUNHA of K-pop girl group VIVIZ shared that actor Song Joong Ki used to walk her to the subway station when she was young. 

On January 14 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Brothers', EUNHA made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, one of the hosts ShinDong told everyone about EUNHA's past days as a child actress, "Did you guys know that EUNHA used to work as an actress when she was young?" 
Knowing Brothers
As they asked EUNHA if it was true, she answered, "Yeah, that's right. I used to be an acting trainee at a management agency for actors/actresses when I was in elementary school. I took a minor role in some projects as well." 

She continued, "At that time, I practiced acting with Song Joong Ki. Our agency formed an acting team for me, and Song Joong Ki was part of the team. Not only was I still a trainee, but I was also a young elementary school student, so he tried to take care of me a lot." 

She went on, "After our practice, he would walk me to the subway station back home and stuff. He was very kind." 
Knowing Brothers
Then, ShinDong asked whether she knows if Song Joong Ki still remembers her. 

EUNHA pulled a sad face and answered, "Well, probably not, because it's been a very long time. That was like 15 years ago." 

After that, EUNHA was asked to share a video message to Song Joong Ki. 

In her message to Song Joong Ki, EUNHA stated, "I hope you know that the little girl was me. Please remember me from now on! And do come on 'Knowing Brothers' soon. We all love to see you here!"  
Knowing Brothers
(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers, High Zium Studio, KBS Marriage Clinic: Love & War) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.