[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Says It Felt like He Had Become an Old School Hip-hop Duo with BTS JIMIN
[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Says It Felt like He Had Become an Old School Hip-hop Duo with BTS JIMIN

[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Says It Felt like He Had Become an Old School Hip-hop Duo with BTS JIMIN

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.13 16:15
[SBS Star] BIGBANG TAEYANG Says It Felt like He Had Become an Old School Hip-hop Duo with BTS JIMIN
TAEYANG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG shared what it was like to collaborate with JIMIN of another boy group BTS. 

On January 13, TAEYANG went live on YouTube in celebration of the release of his new single 'VIBE'. 

Ever since it was previously announced that TAEYANG was going to drop his first solo single in almost five years, all K-pop fans became excited. 

They got even more excited when they found out that him and JIMIN were collaborating on the song. 
TAEYANG and JIMIN
Regarding his collaboration with JIMIN, TAEYANG said during the live broadcast, "I think a lot of people have expressed their excitement for my song because JIMIN featured in it." 

He continued, "We had a great time while we recorded the song. We were both really satisfied with ourselves, as we were able to bring out much more awesome sides of us than we expected. I felt like I had become an old school hip-hop duo with him.", then laughed. 
TAEYANG and JIMIN
Following that, TAEYANG explained how they ended up getting together for 'VIBE'. 

The K-pop star stated, "About two years ago, producer Teddy was like, 'You know what? I feel like many will love to listen to you and JIMIN's song.' It was when the members of BTS were busy with their group activities, not solo activities. And that was something that I had never thought of doing." 

He resumed, "I've never collaborated with anyone, so arranging meetings for that and stuff seemed like a difficult task. But one day, I happened to unexpectedly bump into BTS members outside work. At that time, I asked JIMIN if he would be up for releasing music with me. That's how all this happened." 
 

TAEYANG and JIMIN's collaborative track 'VIBE' was released at 2PM KST today. 

(Credit= THE BLACK LABEL)

(SBS Star)
