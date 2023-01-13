뉴스
[SBS Star] "I'm a Trash Collector!" Jeon So Min Complains About Every Guy that She Dates Being a Bad One
[SBS Star] "I'm a Trash Collector!" Jeon So Min Complains About Every Guy that She Dates Being a Bad One

[SBS Star] "I'm a Trash Collector!" Jeon So Min Complains About Every Guy that She Dates Being a Bad One

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.13 14:13
[SBS Star] "Im a Trash Collector!" Jeon So Min Complains About Every Guy that She Dates Being a Bad One
Actress Jeon So Min shared that she always ends up choosing horrible guys over kind guys.

On January 12 episode of tvN's television show 'The Skip Dating', Jeon So Min gave some details regarding her past dating life. 

In this episode, Jeon So Min met a diving instructor who used to be part of the national diving team, as one of the divers. 

The diving instructor explained that the reason why she joined 'The Skip Dating' was to find a new boyfriend, who has a good personality. 

After introducing herself to the hosts, she said with an awkward smile, "I don't know why, but I date weird guys all the time. My sibling once said to me, 'You're picky when it comes to picking the next person to date, but you always end up picking the worst one out of all.' That's me..." 
Jeon So Min
To her remark, Jeon So Min responded, "Actually, it's the same for me. I'm a trash collector! For some bizarre reasons, I tend to leave those nice ones behind and pick a bad one to go out. It's not just one as well; I'm picking a bad one every single time. It's unbelievable." 

As if Yu Jae Seok knew what Jeon So Min meant by her words, he laughed hard and said, "So Min is still angry at them. It's all been really long, but she still can't get over her anger." 

Then, Yu Jae Seok asked the diving instructor if she thinks her brother/sister is right about her. 

The diving instructor answered, "Yeah, I think so. I never know they are not good guys at first, but they turn out to be weird later on. Some of them were bad too."  
Jeon So Min
Jeon So Min
(Credit= tvN The Skip Dating)

(SBS Star) 
