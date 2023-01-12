뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Blocked Yeon Jung Hoon from It" Han Ga In Shares She Has a Secret Instagram Account
Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.12
Actress Han Ga In revealed that she has a secret Instagram account and she blocked her husband actor Yeon Jung Hoon from it. 

On January 11 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Han Ga In made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Han Ga In shared that she has a secret account on Instagram which Yeon Jung Hoon has no idea that it exists. 

Han Ga In said, "I have my official Instagram account, and I also have a secret account. My husband doesn't know that I have a secret account. He'll know it once this episode is aired." 

She continued, "But even if he knows it, I've already blocked him from that account, so he won't be able to find it anyway."; this remark made everybody in the studio surprised and laugh out loud. 
Han Ga In
Then, Han Ga In was asked what sort of photos and videos she uploads on her secret account. 

The actress answered, "It's where I comfortably upload really personal photos and videos of my recent interests and daily life. Photos/videos of my children, family and friends are on that account." 

As she talked, one of the hosts Ahn Young-mi held up a printed screenshot of one post on Han Ga In's secret account. 

There were photos of Han Ga In with her friends, wearing a matching t-shirt at singer PSY's concert. 

In the caption, Han Ga In wrote, "We may look quiet, but we turn wild when we're given the opportunity. It was so fun!" 

Han Ga In explained, "I'm part of a gathering with 14 other ajummas (middle-aged women), and I went to that concert with them. Recently, we bought a t-shirt with the result of our personality test on it and went on a trip together as well." 

Since the name of her account was blurred, another host Kim Gu-ra asked, "Why did you blur this part though?" 

Han Ga In answered, "Well, I have to make sure that nobody knows my account, including Jung Hoon.", then laughed.
Han Ga In
Han Ga In
(Credit= MBC Radio Star, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul) 

(SBS Star) 
