[SBS Star] HyunA Denies Rumors That She's Back Together With DAWN

Recently, HyunA took to her Instagram and revealed her new lip piercing.
Some fans speculated that it was a "couple piercing" with DAWN, as he also has a piercing at the exact spot.
Then in November 2022, HyunA announced that she and her long-time boyfriend DAWN have decided to end their relationship.
Through her Instagram post, HyunA said, "We broke up. We've decided to remain as friends/co-workers from this day forward. Thank you for the love and support you've given us up to now."
(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' 'hyojong_1994' Instagram)
(SBS Star)