[SBS Star] HyunA Denies Rumors That She's Back Together With DAWN

Singer HyunA has denied rumors that she is back together with her ex-boyfriend, singer DAWN.Recently, HyunA took to her Instagram and revealed her new lip piercing.Some fans speculated that it was a "couple piercing" with DAWN, as he also has a piercing at the exact spot.In response to the rumors, a source from HyunA's side told media, "HyunA and DAWN are still good friends, occasionally having meals together. But they are not dating again."Back in August 2018, HyunA and DAWN announced that they have been in a relationship for two years.Then in November 2022, HyunA announced that she and her long-time boyfriend DAWN have decided to end their relationship.Through her Instagram post, HyunA said, "We broke up. We've decided to remain as friends/co-workers from this day forward. Thank you for the love and support you've given us up to now."(Credit= 'hyunah_aa' 'hyojong_1994' Instagram)(SBS Star)