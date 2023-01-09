[SBS Star] "A Good Man With Zero Arrogance" Ryuichi Sakamoto Praises BTS SUGA

이미지 확대하기

Japanese pianist/composer Ryuichi Sakamoto talked about his recent meeting with SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS.Recently, Ryuichi Sakamoto released a new segment of 'How many full moons will I see in the future', his essay being published in Japanese literary magazine 'Shincho'.In the final episode of the essay, Ryuichi Sakamoto talked about his recent meeting with SUGA.Ryuichi Sakamoto wrote, "I met BTS' member SUGA when he visited Japan at the end of September. He is a top star, but when we talk, he is a young man who is not arrogant and is very serious about his music."He continued, "He always thinks of music to the extent that it makes me wonder if he has any other hobbies."Ryuichi Sakamoto also shared how he ended up having a private meeting with SUGA.He wrote, "I learned that SUGA became interested in music when he was 12, after watching 'The Last Emperor' at the movie theater with his parents. That's why he hoped to meet me."Ryuichi Sakamoto is the first Asian to win an Academy Award and a Grammy Award for his music for the 1987 film 'The Last Emperor'.He added, "SUGA and I had a private chat, but a documentary staff (from SUGA's side) was filming us with a camera, so a video may come out someday."Meanwhile, Ryuichi Sakamoto is about to release his new album '12' on January 17; and the album contains 12 songs that he composed while battling stage 4 cancer.(Credit= 'ryuichisakamoto' Twitter, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)