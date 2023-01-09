[SBS Star] "A Good Man With Zero Arrogance" Ryuichi Sakamoto Praises BTS SUGA

Recently, Ryuichi Sakamoto released a new segment of 'How many full moons will I see in the future', his essay being published in Japanese literary magazine 'Shincho'.
In the final episode of the essay, Ryuichi Sakamoto talked about his recent meeting with SUGA.
He continued, "He always thinks of music to the extent that it makes me wonder if he has any other hobbies."
Ryuichi Sakamoto also shared how he ended up having a private meeting with SUGA.
He wrote, "I learned that SUGA became interested in music when he was 12, after watching 'The Last Emperor' at the movie theater with his parents. That's why he hoped to meet me."
Ryuichi Sakamoto is the first Asian to win an Academy Award and a Grammy Award for his music for the 1987 film 'The Last Emperor'.
Meanwhile, Ryuichi Sakamoto is about to release his new album '12' on January 17; and the album contains 12 songs that he composed while battling stage 4 cancer.
(Credit= 'ryuichisakamoto' Twitter, BIGHIT MUSIC)
(SBS Star)