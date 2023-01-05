뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Once Said He Wants to Make His Relationship Public with Someone He Truly Loves
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Once Said He Wants to Make His Relationship Public with Someone He Truly Loves

[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Once Said He Wants to Make His Relationship Public with Someone He Truly Loves

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.05 16:14 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Once Said He Wants to Make His Relationship Public with Someone He Truly Loves
It has been discovered that actor Lee Jong Suk wanted to make his relationship public with a person that he truly loves. 

Previously on December 31, both Lee Jong Suk and K-pop artist IU confirmed that they have started dating each other not so long ago, after being friends for many years. 

Then recently, one of Lee Jong Suk's past interviews where he talked about going public with his relationship grabbed the attention of fans. 

It was an interview from SBS' television show 'Hanbam' that aired in February 2014. 
Lee Jong Suk
At that time, the reporter said to Lee Jong Suk, "If you were in a relationship with someone, I feel like you would make it public."  

With a shy smile, Lee Jong Suk said, "Yeah, I believe so as well. But I actually want to just kind of skip being in a relationship, and head straight to marriage." 

He continued, "But if there is someone that I truly love, I feel like it may be better for me to publicize our relationship before paparazzi photos of us get taken and unexpectedly released."

He went on, "I actually said this to some reporters that I'm close to, and they were all like, 'Oh, no. That's a bad idea. Don't even think about doing that. It's better to wait until you get caught.'", then laughed. 
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jong Suk and IU first met each other as the hosts for SBS' music show 'Inkigayo' in the summer of 2012.

Ever since they got to know one another, they remained as good friends. 

Lee Jong Suk explained that IU entered his heart without himself even knowing it, and they ended up together a short while ago. 

▶ [SBS Star] "She's Someone that I Want to Protect" Lee Jong Suk Tells What His Girlfriend IU Means to Him

(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, SBS Hanbam) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.