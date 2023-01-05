[SBS Star] Lee Jong Suk Once Said He Wants to Make His Relationship Public with Someone He Truly Loves

이미지 확대하기

It has been discovered that actor Lee Jong Suk wanted to make his relationship public with a person that he truly loves.Previously on December 31, both Lee Jong Suk and K-pop artist IU confirmed that they have started dating each other not so long ago, after being friends for many years.Then recently, one of Lee Jong Suk's past interviews where he talked about going public with his relationship grabbed the attention of fans.It was an interview from SBS' television show 'Hanbam' that aired in February 2014.At that time, the reporter said to Lee Jong Suk, "If you were in a relationship with someone, I feel like you would make it public."With a shy smile, Lee Jong Suk said, "Yeah, I believe so as well. But I actually want to just kind of skip being in a relationship, and head straight to marriage."He continued, "But if there is someone that I truly love, I feel like it may be better for me to publicize our relationship before paparazzi photos of us get taken and unexpectedly released."He went on, "I actually said this to some reporters that I'm close to, and they were all like, 'Oh, no. That's a bad idea. Don't even think about doing that. It's better to wait until you get caught.'", then laughed.Lee Jong Suk and IU first met each other as the hosts for SBS' music show 'Inkigayo' in the summer of 2012.Ever since they got to know one another, they remained as good friends.Lee Jong Suk explained that IU entered his heart without himself even knowing it, and they ended up together a short while ago.(Credit= 'dlwlrma' Instagram, SBS Hanbam)(SBS Star)