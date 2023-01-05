뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Says Lee Byung Hun Often Crosses the Line with His Acting Advice
[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Says Lee Byung Hun Often Crosses the Line with His Acting Advice

[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Says Lee Byung Hun Often Crosses the Line with His Acting Advice

Lee Narin

Lee Narin

Published 2023.01.05 13:56
[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Says Lee Byung Hun Often Crosses the Line with His Acting Advice
Actress Lee Min-jung stated that her husband actor Lee Byung Hun frequently crosses the line with his acting advice. 

On January 4 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Lee Min-jung made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Lee Min-jung revealed that Lee Byung Hun often gives her advice on acting. 

Lee Min-jung said, "Actually, he never used to before. But one day when we were watching my project together, he asked me, 'Why don't you ever ask me for my advice on acting? If you ever struggle with your acting, ask me for it, okay?'" 

She continued, "From that point, he started commenting on my acting. He complimented my acting where I strongly expressed my emotions. But when he watched me getting off a car, he was like, 'I can tell that you're trying to meet that person just by looking at your eyes.' He's very detail-oriented, and I like that. I find his advice to be useful." 
Lee Min-jung
Then, one of the hosts asked Lee Min-jung, "Doesn't it make you feel kind of uncomfortable when he gives you advice? Doesn't he ever cross the line?" 

Lee Min-jung burst into laughter, then answered, "He totally does. He does it so often! When that happens, I always tell him, 'I'm already done shooting that scene! What do you expect me to do!'" 

After that, Lee Min-jung shared that she also advises Lee Byung Hun, despite the fact that he is professional. 

Lee Min-jung explained, "My husband's life as an actor is longer than his life as a non-actor. So, he's really professional. But what I can advise him is the view from the public. I generally tell him what I think from the perspective of the public." 
Lee Min-jung
Lee Min-jung
Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung Hun married each other in August 2013; they have a son, who was born in March 2015.

(Credit= MBC Radio Star, MS Team Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
