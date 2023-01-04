뉴스
[SBS Star] Fans Love IVE LEESEO's Middle School Graduation Photos




JW Yoo

Published 2023.01.04 17:13
LEESEO
Middle school graduation photos of K-pop girl group IVE's youngest member LEESEO garnered attention online.

Recently, LEESEO's newly-taken graduation photos were shared on one K-pop online community.

In the photos, LEESEO is seen smiling towards the camera in her school uniform; and she looks as gorgeous as herself in photos for IVE promotions.
LEESEO
Upon seeing the photos, fans commented, "I didn't know graduation photos can come out this perfect. I mean, look at her!", "Wow, she just graduated from middle school? She's so young.", "I love how LEESEO looks like an ordinary school girl in these photos.", and more.
LEESEO
Meanwhile, LEESEO was not able to participate in the actual graduation ceremony, after being tested positive for COVID-19 on January 2.

Through her agency, LEESEO shared, "I really wanted to attend my middle school graduation ceremony, which only happens one in one's life. I feel so sad and upset that I'm not able to attend due to COVID-19."

According to her agency, STARSHIP Entertainment, LEESEO is recovering at home with no extreme symptoms.

(Credit= Online Community, 'IVE_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
