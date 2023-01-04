[SBS Star] Fans Love IVE LEESEO's Middle School Graduation Photos

Recently, LEESEO's newly-taken graduation photos were shared on one K-pop online community.
In the photos, LEESEO is seen smiling towards the camera in her school uniform; and she looks as gorgeous as herself in photos for IVE promotions.
Through her agency, LEESEO shared, "I really wanted to attend my middle school graduation ceremony, which only happens one in one's life. I feel so sad and upset that I'm not able to attend due to COVID-19."
According to her agency, STARSHIP Entertainment, LEESEO is recovering at home with no extreme symptoms.
(Credit= Online Community, 'IVE_twt' Twitter)
(SBS Star)