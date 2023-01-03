[SBS Star] NewJeans Share Whether They Knew They Were Going to Become This Big

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group NewJeans shared whether they knew they were going to become this big before they made debut.On January 3 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', NewJeans made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Choi Hwa-jeong asked if they expected the group to become as popular before making debut less than six months ago on July 22, 2022.DANIELLE laughed and answered, "No, not at all! It all still feels like a dream. It especially feels so when I'm on stage. I'm always like, 'This just can't be real.'"HYEIN gave her answer afterwards, "I did think our song was really good though. It usually takes me a while for me to get used to a song, but it wasn't like that with 'Attention'. When I first listened to 'Attention', I thought to myself, 'How could our song be this amazing?'"MINJI responded, "A lot of people around us have supported us. They told us that we would succeed if we kept trying our best. Many of my friends really loves the fact that NewJeans is doing great. My relatives kind of worried about me being too busy, but they're very happy for me."Thankfully, they all said that they in fact had lots of fun adjusting to the hectic lives in the K-pop industry.After that, Choi Hwa-jeong mentioned NewJeans managing to get paid only two months after their debut, and asked how they used their first payment.HAERIN stated, "Well, I'm planning on just buying stuff when I feel like I need them. I actually would like to buy the members' health and our fans' love.", then laughed.Then, MINJI shared, "Some time ago, I was walking with my parents, and they pointed at some shoes and said they looked nice. I remembered that, and bought those shoes for them after I got paid. My parents were surprised. But they looked so happy that I felt happy myself as well."HANNI said, "I still wasn't able to buy anything for them yet, but I'm going to buy a pair of earrings that my mom wanted, and a padded coat for my dad so that he could stay warm when he goes fishing in the winter. I actually gave my younger sister AirPods as a Christmas gift."DANIELLE commented, "I gave my mom a cute jewelry box. But there are many things that I want to give her besides that. I want to go shopping as many times as I can if I have the chance."Lastly, HYEIN shyly said, "I love cute little things, so I bought some of those for my mom. I felt good because she liked them so much."(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)