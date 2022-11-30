뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jay Park Honestly Shares that He Is Losing Hair & Gaining Fat on His Belly These Days
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jay Park Honestly Shares that He Is Losing Hair & Gaining Fat on His Belly These Days

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jay Park Honestly Shares that He Is Losing Hair & Gaining Fat on His Belly These Days

Lee Narin

Published 2022.11.30 17:58 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jay Park Honestly Shares that He Is Losing Hair & Gaining Fat on His Belly These Days
Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park honestly shared that he is currently losing hair and gaining fat on his stomach, unlike the old times. 

On November 29, fashion magazine GQ KOREA posted a new video online. 

In this video, Jay Park was one of the celebrities who was interviewed as part of the magazine's 'Men of the Year―2022' special interview. 

During the ‌interview, Jay Park said, "I feel like all my worries in the past were pointless. I'm a person who worries a lot, but when I look back, there was no point in worrying at all. However, I do believe that everything happens for a reason. I'm sure there were things that I've learned from them, whether they were good or bad." 

Then, he shared when he feels the most comforted, "I think it's when I faced hardships. Going through hard times may be difficult, but they open up to new opportunities at the same time. They are more like something that give me a strong will to push harder so that I can lead a better life." 

He continued, "But great opportunities do make me feel tired. Great opportunities often come and knock on my door, but ironically, the more good opportunities I seize, I get more tired. I have a grateful life though. That's all to be grateful for." 
Jay Park
Jay Park
After that, Jay Park was asked a simpler question, "When was the time of your life that you liked yourself the most?" 

Jay Park chuckled and answered, "I would say that it was myself about four years ago. Appearance-wise, I was more youthful, and had a six-pack back then. I was also not afraid to do anything. I liked that. I mean, that was something that gave me a hard time too, but..." 

He laughingly went on, "There are many things that started to bother me as I got older. Two of the things are, my hair loss and weight gain. Now that I'm older, I'm losing my hair and putting fat on my stomach. If I were to say how I want to grow old, I want to become a healthy and happy old man when I'm old.", then excited added, "Yeah, a trendy and cool old man!" 
 

(Credit= 'GQ KOREA' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.