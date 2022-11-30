[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jay Park Honestly Shares that He Is Losing Hair & Gaining Fat on His Belly These Days

이미지 확대하기

Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park honestly shared that he is currently losing hair and gaining fat on his stomach, unlike the old times.On November 29, fashion magazine GQ KOREA posted a new video online.In this video, Jay Park was one of the celebrities who was interviewed as part of the magazine's 'Men of the Year―2022' special interview.During the ‌interview, Jay Park said, "I feel like all my worries in the past were pointless. I'm a person who worries a lot, but when I look back, there was no point in worrying at all. However, I do believe that everything happens for a reason. I'm sure there were things that I've learned from them, whether they were good or bad."Then, he shared when he feels the most comforted, "I think it's when I faced hardships. Going through hard times may be difficult, but they open up to new opportunities at the same time. They are more like something that give me a strong will to push harder so that I can lead a better life."He continued, "But great opportunities do make me feel tired. Great opportunities often come and knock on my door, but ironically, the more good opportunities I seize, I get more tired. I have a grateful life though. That's all to be grateful for."After that, Jay Park was asked a simpler question, "When was the time of your life that you liked yourself the most?"Jay Park chuckled and answered, "I would say that it was myself about four years ago. Appearance-wise, I was more youthful, and had a six-pack back then. I was also not afraid to do anything. I liked that. I mean, that was something that gave me a hard time too, but..."He laughingly went on, "There are many things that started to bother me as I got older. Two of the things are, my hair loss and weight gain. Now that I'm older, I'm losing my hair and putting fat on my stomach. If I were to say how I want to grow old, I want to become a healthy and happy old man when I'm old.", then excited added, "Yeah, a trendy and cool old man!"(Credit= 'GQ KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)