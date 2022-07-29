[SBS Star] "Sunbaenim? Noona?" This is How BTS J-HOPE Addresses IU

On the July 28 episode of IU's YouTube music talk show 'IU's Palette', J-HOPE made a surprise guest appearance.
He said, "I definitely feel more nervous before meeting a new person. After actually meeting them, I'm pretty good."
Hearing IU, J-HOPE revealed that he had worries about which term he should use when addressing IU―a 'noona' or 'sunbaenim'.
IU explained J-HOPE that he could call her in any term that he feels comfortable with, and J-HOPE decided to address IU as 'IU noona'.
Since 'noona' is a casual and more friendly term than 'sunbaenim', fans adored how the two introverts slowly started to feel less shy around each other.
You can watch the full episode with English subtitles below:
(Credit= '이지금 [IU Official]' YouTube)
