[SBS Star] One Lucky ARMY Bumps Into BTS Members at Her Workplace

One fan of K-pop boy group BTS was lucky enough to meet the members at the last place that she can possibly imagine―her workplace.On May 29, BTS headed to the United States ahead of the group's visit at the White House on May 31.Before their meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, BTS members enjoyed their free time by visiting local tourist attractions, museums, etc.The members shared photos and videos on their Instagram, and one of them was V practicing his golf swing at a golf range.One of the employees of the golf range happened to be a dedicated ARMY (BTS' official fan club), and the fan, Sydni, shared that she met V, J-HOPE, JIN, and JIMIN there.In her TikTok video, Sydni said, "BTS was at my job today. For like two hours. I was not even a foot away from them, walking past them a couple of times. I breathed the same air as BTS. They were at my job!"She continued, "They were so beautiful in real life. It was JIN, JIMIN, J-HOPE, and Taehyung (V), only four of them. I don't know where the rest of them were. I know JUNGKOOK is in New York right now, but four of them were here!"Sydni then described how each member looked in real life."JIN is so tall. The broadest shoulders you will ever see," she said, "JIMIN was loving the golf. He was having such a good time, and Taehyung was on the phone a lot of the time, and J-HOPE was just, like chilling, you know."She added in excitement, "They were just drinking, having a good time. Oh my god, they were at my work! Out of all places! I can't believe it. I can die happy, like nothing will top this in my life. It was the greatest day of my life."(Credit= 'sydnixann' TikTok, 'thv' 'rkive' Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)