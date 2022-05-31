[SBS Star] One Lucky ARMY Bumps Into BTS Members at Her Workplace

On May 29, BTS headed to the United States ahead of the group's visit at the White House on May 31.
Before their meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, BTS members enjoyed their free time by visiting local tourist attractions, museums, etc.
One of the employees of the golf range happened to be a dedicated ARMY (BTS' official fan club), and the fan, Sydni, shared that she met V, J-HOPE, JIN, and JIMIN there.
She continued, "They were so beautiful in real life. It was JIN, JIMIN, J-HOPE, and Taehyung (V), only four of them. I don't know where the rest of them were. I know JUNGKOOK is in New York right now, but four of them were here!"
"JIN is so tall. The broadest shoulders you will ever see," she said, "JIMIN was loving the golf. He was having such a good time, and Taehyung was on the phone a lot of the time, and J-HOPE was just, like chilling, you know."
She added in excitement, "They were just drinking, having a good time. Oh my god, they were at my work! Out of all places! I can't believe it. I can die happy, like nothing will top this in my life. It was the greatest day of my life."
(Credit= 'sydnixann' TikTok, 'thv' 'rkive' Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC)
(SBS Star)