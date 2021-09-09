뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Crayon Pop Choa·Way Talk About Male K-pop Stars·Actors Making Their Move on Them
Lee Narin

Published 2021.09.09 14:02
Choa and Way of K-pop girl group Crayon Pop shared that some male K-pop stars and actors expressed their interest on them before.  

On September 3, Way updated her YouTube channel with a video of her and her twin sister Choa having a talk over a drink. 
Choa and WayDuring their conversation, they talked about the time when they were active as the group members. 

Way asked Choa, "Have any K-pop stars make their move on you at that time?" 

Choa awkwardly laughed and answered, "Well, yes. There were some." 

Way responded, "Really? Nobody approached me first. But actors did. I actually went on a date with one of them." 

She continued, "It's hard to see that actor on TV nowadays though. He was on it a lot before, but he isn't on it much all of a sudden." 
Choa and WayThen, Choa revealed whether she went on a date with any of those K-pop stars. 

Choa said, "Unfortunately, I never went on a date with them. It wasn't because I didn't want to go on a date since we were in the same industry or anything." 

She contemplated for a bit, then added, "We just didn't work out, I guess. I don't think we were meant to be. I still see them on music shows; they're still actively promoting their groups." 
 

(Credit= '웨이랜드WayLand' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)     
