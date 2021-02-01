[SBS Star] Hwang In Youp's Photos When He Used to Live in the Philippines Go Around Online

Actor Hwang In Youp's photos of the time when he used to live in the Philippines are going around online.Recently, some eye-catching Hwang In Youp's past photos were shared online.The photos were of Hwang In Youp when he used to go to a school and university in the Philippines.It was discovered that the actor attended Philippine Nikkei Jin Kai International School in Davao.After graduating from the international school, he got a degree in Fashion Design from and Philippine Women's College of Davao.It is said that he used to dream of becoming a fashion designer back in university.When he lived in Davao, Hwang In Youp went by his English name Ryan Leon.In the photos that were released, Hwang In Youp boasts his tall figure as well as good looks.He does not look too different from how he looks now.At the moment, many Filipino fans, especially those in Davao, are unable to calm themselves down upon finding out that Hwang In Youp used to live in Davao.(Credit= tvN True Beauty, Online Community)(SBS Star)