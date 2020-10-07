[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Yuri Purchases Multi-billion Won Building in Gangnam

Yuri of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation became the owner of a multi-billion won building in the heart of Seoul.On October 6, it was reported that Yuri purchased a building in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.Constructed in 2003, this 5-story building was remodeled in 2017.Yuri bought the building for 12.8 billion won (approximately 11 million dollars) back in July.She reportedly took out a loan of 10.5 million won (approximately 9 million dollars) and paid the rest in cash.Yuri quickly gained fame following her debut as a member of Girls' Generation in 2017.Recently, she has been working on to build her career as an actress as well.(Credit= 'yulyulk' Instagram)(SBS Star)