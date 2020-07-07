SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO KAI Makes Two Unexpected Visits to His Older Sister's Coffee Shop

Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.07
K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI unexpectedly visited his older sister's coffee shop, not just once but twice over the weekend. 

On July 4, one EXO-L (the name of EXO's fandom) video was shared on Twitter. 

The video was of KAI in his older sister's coffee shop with a cup of take-out cold drink in his hand. 

According to this EXO-L, KAI suddenly appeared from nowhere and quickly left with the drink. 

He/she said, it seemed as if KAI had just woken up from his sleep. 
 
Just as when EXO-L thought KAI was not going to re-visit the coffee shop that soon, the K-pop star appeared in the coffee shop again the following day. 

This time, he went to the coffee shop in the afternoon when there were lots of customers, mostly EXO-L. 

As they saw KAI, they covered their mouth in shock and all took their phone out to record this special encounter. 
 
These fans are still crying over their luckiest day ever when they saw their favorite star in front of their eyes. 

(Credit= 'J0408XO' 'zkdlin_114__' 'mong2_xo' Twitter)  

(SBS Star)   
