[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO KAI Makes Two Unexpected Visits to His Older Sister's Coffee Shop

On July 4, one EXO-L (the name of EXO's fandom) video was shared on Twitter.
The video was of KAI in his older sister's coffee shop with a cup of take-out cold drink in his hand.
According to this EXO-L, KAI suddenly appeared from nowhere and quickly left with the drink.
He/she said, it seemed as if KAI had just woken up from his sleep.
ㅠㅠㅠㅠ카몽에 종인이왔어여ㅜㅜㅜㅜ아 손떨러ㅠㅠㅂ@525_SSDD @hxx326 pic.twitter.com/H7WnaQdFvt— 재이�� (@J0408XO) July 4, 2020
Just as when EXO-L thought KAI was not going to re-visit the coffee shop that soon, the K-pop star appeared in the coffee shop again the following day.
This time, he went to the coffee shop in the afternoon when there were lots of customers, mostly EXO-L.
As they saw KAI, they covered their mouth in shock and all took their phone out to record this special encounter.
나 카몽 왔는데 종인이 봤어,,, 진짜 너무 가까이서 봐서 제금 너무 손 떨려 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 마지막에 나갈 때 웃으면서 나갔어 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ귀여워ㅠㅠㅠㅠ������ pic.twitter.com/pi0hZeP7ET— 아몽 (@mong2_xo) July 5, 2020
These fans are still crying over their luckiest day ever when they saw their favorite star in front of their eyes.
(Credit= 'J0408XO' 'zkdlin_114__' 'mong2_xo' Twitter)
(SBS Star)