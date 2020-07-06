SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ex-Wonder Girls Hyelim ♥ Shin Min-chul Marry Each Other
Lee Narin

Published 2020.07.06 15:26 View Count
Hyelim of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls and taekwondo player Shin Min-chul are officially married. 

On July 5, Hyelim and Shin Min-chul's private wedding ceremony was held. 

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only the couple's families, relatives and close friends/co-workers attended the ceremony. 

After the ceremony, Hyelim's management agency rrr Entertainment released photos of Hyelim and Shin Min-chul at their ceremony. 

In the photos, they posed closely together, looking gorgeous with a white dress and black tuxedo. 
Hyelim and Shin Min-chulAnother ex-Wonder Girls HA:TFELT later shared a video of the couple walking side by side at the ceremony on her Instagram. 

The video showed them looking overjoyed; they had the happiest smile on their faces. 
Hyelim and Shin Min-chulThen in the evening of the same day, Hyelim shared her feelings via rrr Entertainment. 

Hyelim said, "I had never thought July 5 would come around this quickly, because it seemed really far away. I just cannot be more thankful for being able to get married with blessings from such a great number of people." 

She continued, "I believe marriage is not the end of our relationship, but a new beginning for us. Thank you, everyone." 
Hyelim and Shin Min-chulHyelim and Shin Min-chul started dating in 2013, and went public with their relationship earlier this March. 

(Credit= rrr Entertainment, 'hatfelt' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
