[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Bursts into Tears During His Live Broadcast
Published 2020.04.16 15:05 View Count
K-pop boy group EXO's leader SUHO broke down in tears during his recent live broadcast as he felt sorry for fans.

On April 12, SUHO held a live broadcast session on EXO's official V LIVE.
SUHODuring the live broadcast, SUHO suddenly bursted into tears.

SUHO explained that he was so sorry for his fans who seem too stressed about chart results of his first solo album, 'Self Portrait'.

He said, "You all probably received a lot of stress because of me. I'm sorry if I didn't meet your expectations on music charts."
SUHOSUHO then expressed his sincere gratitude to his fans for their continuous support.

He said, "I would like to be with my EXO members and EXO-Ls (EXO's official fan club) for a very long time. Every single EXO-L will make me stand on stage with my members, so please don't feel bad (about chart results)."
SUHO
Meanwhile, SUHO released his first solo mini album 'Self Portrait' on March 30.

(Credit= 'EXO' V LIVE, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
