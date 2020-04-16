[영상] 코로나19 속 한국은 어떻게 투표율 66.2%를 달성했나

코로나19 사태 속 대한민국 국회의원을 뽑는 선거가 열렸습니다. 유권자들은 마스크와 비닐장갑을 착용하고 1m 간격의 거리를 유지하며 투표에 참여했는데요, 긴 시간 기다림에도 소중한 한 표를 행사하려는 시민들의 인내심이 빛났습니다. 자가격리자 중 미리 투표를 신청한 1만 1천515명도 철저한 관리 감독 하에 투표에 참여할 수 있었습니다.



코로나19 공포에도 투표율 66.2% 기록을 달성한 대한민국, 직접 영상으로 확인하세요.



ㅡ



The general election for South Korea's 21st National Assembly took place on April 15 (KST) amid the ongoing novel coronavirus concerns.



Voters casted their ballots at polling stations with their face mask and plastic gloves on while keeping at least a meter away from others waiting in line.



11,515 voters who have been in self-isolation were also allowed to cast their ballots as long as they applied to vote in advance.



The election's voter turnout reached 66.2%, the highest percent in 28 years despite the COVID-19 crisis.



(기획 : 신정은·유지원, 영상편집 : 이은경)