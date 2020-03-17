[SBS Star] MAMAMOO Makes a Surprise Announcement: Hwa Sa's Collaboration with Dua Lipa

K-pop girl group MAMAMOO's member Hwa Sa and English singer Dua Lipa are teaming up for a new version of 'Physical'.On March 16, MAMAMOO's management agency RBW Entertainment shared exciting news on the group's Twitter.The agency wrote, "Surprise! 'Physical' (feat. Hwa Sa) is coming soon!"'Physical' was originally released in January as one of the tracks in Dua Lipa's album 'Future Nostalgia'.This new remix will see Hwa Sa and Dua Lipa singing in English while some lyrics in Korean have also been added.Previously at an annual awards ceremony '2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards', Hwa Sa flawlessly covered Dua Lipa's 'New Rules'.Following her performance, Dua Lipa took to the stage for 'Don't Start Now'.On this day, Dua Lipa was also given the 'International Favorite Artist' trophy to take back home.Meanwhile, Hwa Sa and Dua Lipa's 'Physical' is planned to be released on March 18 at 12PM KST.(Credit= 'RBW_MAMAMOO' 'DUALIPA' Twitter)(SBS Star)