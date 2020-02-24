SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] JENNIE's Fan Apologizes After Accidentally Bumped into LISA at the Airport
Published 2020.02.24 14:31 Updated 2020.02.24 14:34
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JENNIEs Fan Apologizes After Accidentally Bumped into LISA at the Airport
A famous homepage master (fans who take quality photos of their stars) of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's JENNIE released an apology letter after accidentally bumped into LISA at the airport.

On February 22, the four members of BLACKPINK safely arrived at Incheon International Airport after wrapping up their 'BLACKPINK World Tour IN YOUR AREA' in Japan.

As usual, hundreds of fans and reporters were gathered at the arrivals to take photos and videos of BLACKPINK.
BLACKPINKOn this day, JENNIE's famous homepage master 'Paint It Black' was also at the airport to take good photos of JENNIE.

However, he accidentally bumped into LISA while stepping backward to film JENNIE; causing worries among fans.
BLACKPINK
After the incident, 'Paint It Black' took his Twitter to share an official apology letter and explain the situation.

He wrote:

Hello, this is Paint It Black.

On February 22 from my returning flight to Seoul from Fukuoka, I've accidentally pushed LISA and caused harm.

I would like to deeply apologize about this.

I didn't realize LISA was already down at the baggage claim area after the admission process.

I was taking the photos without looking around my surroundings and it caused me to accidentally push over LISA, and this is all my mistake.

I've apologized right away to LISA on the spot and I deeply regret on my wrongdoings.

I'm very sorry about the incident.

I will be careful to make sure that this will never happen again.

(Credit= 'PaintItBlack_JN' '_fluffylisa' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
