SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Rushes to the Emergency Room While Filming Her Drama
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Rushes to the Emergency Room While Filming Her Drama

Lee Narin

Published 2020.01.28 10:44 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Rushes to the Emergency Room While Filming Her Drama
Actress Son Ye-jin was taken to the emergency room while filming her current drama 'Crash Landing on You'.

On January 27, it was reported that Son Ye-jin went to the emergency room while filming 'Crash Landing on You'.Son Ye-jinFollowing the report, Son Ye-jin's management agency MS Team Entertainment gave their official response.

The agency said, "Yes, it's true that Son Ye-jin made the emergency room visit during the shooting of her drama earlier today. It seemed fatigue had built up on her due to the hectic shooting schedule."Son Ye-jinThey continued, "It wasn't anything too serious; she wasn't taken to the emergency room because she fainted or anything. The reason why she had to go to the emergency room was since all hospitals were closed as it is a public holiday today."

They added, "She received the necessary treatment there, and has returned to the drama set. She's recovered, and is feeling fine now."
Son Ye-jinSon Ye-jin began filming 'Crash Landing on You' last summer and has been busily taking part in the shooting since.

(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙