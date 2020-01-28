[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Rushes to the Emergency Room While Filming Her Drama

Actress Son Ye-jin was taken to the emergency room while filming her current drama 'Crash Landing on You'.On January 27, it was reported that Son Ye-jin went to the emergency room while filming 'Crash Landing on You'.Following the report, Son Ye-jin's management agency MS Team Entertainment gave their official response.The agency said, "Yes, it's true that Son Ye-jin made the emergency room visit during the shooting of her drama earlier today. It seemed fatigue had built up on her due to the hectic shooting schedule."They continued, "It wasn't anything too serious; she wasn't taken to the emergency room because she fainted or anything. The reason why she had to go to the emergency room was since all hospitals were closed as it is a public holiday today."They added, "She received the necessary treatment there, and has returned to the drama set. She's recovered, and is feeling fine now."Son Ye-jin began filming 'Crash Landing on You' last summer and has been busily taking part in the shooting since.(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)(SBS Star)