[SBS Star] Police Officially Books BTS JUNGKOOK for Causing Car Accident
[SBS Star] Police Officially Books BTS JUNGKOOK for Causing Car Accident

Published 2019.11.08 17:33
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS has officially been booked for a recent car accident he was involved in.

On November 8, Yongsan Police Station announced that JUNGKOOK is now booked on the charges of violating the Road Traffic Act as well as the Special Traffic Accident Act.
JUNGKOOKAs previously reported, JUNGKOOK recently caused a car accident on a road in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul, crashing into a taxi with his car by mistake.

Afterward, JUNGKOOK's management agency Big Hit Entertainment confirmed that he is the one who violated traffic laws, and that they reached a settlement with the victim.
JUNGKOOKTo this, a police source explained, "JUNGKOOK was booked due to confirmation of the taxi driver was injured during the accident. Settlement is a personal matter, and is not related (with the police investigation)."

The source added that they cannot reveal much more details regarding the incident as the investigation is still ongoing.
JUNGKOOKMeanwhile, the police have yet to schedule a date to summon JUNGKOOK for necessary questioning.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
