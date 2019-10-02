SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 4 Celebrities Who Stole the Hearts of the Public with Their New Hairstyle
[SBS Star] 4 Celebrities Who Stole the Hearts of the Public with Their New Hairstyle

Published 2019.10.02
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 4 Celebrities Who Stole the Hearts of the Public with Their New Hairstyle
It is a common knowledge that hair is one of the main factors that determines the impression of a person.

For this reason, most people put a lot of time and effort into finding a hairstyle that could bring out the best features in their faces.

K-pop artists and actors are no exception since they always need to be camera-ready and stand out among other celebrities in order to catch the eyes of the public at once.

But just because there is a style that works for most of the people such as long hair, it does not mean that everyone could benefit from it.

For some people, a style that almost everyone does not prefer and hate could be the hairstyle of their lifetime.

The following four not only had the courage to take a bold step, but also succeeded in showing the public a whole new of them through a makeover.

Let's take a look at these four celebrities who garnered a tremendous attention with their new hairstyle!

1. Jang Ye-eun of CLC
Jang Ye-eun of CLCJang Ye-eun of CLC
2. Yeonwoo of MOMOLAND
YeonwooYeonwoo
3. JEONGYEON of TWICE
JEONGYEONJEONGYEON
4. Park Shin Hye
Park Shin HyePark Shin Hye
(Credit= 'FashionWeek官微' Weibo, SBS funE, Online Community, JYP Entertainment, 'MOMOLANDOfficial' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
