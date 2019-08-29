SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO CHEN Melts the Hearts of Busan Fans with His Soft & Sweet Singing Voice
[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO CHEN Melts the Hearts of Busan Fans with His Soft & Sweet Singing Voice

작성 2019.08.29
K-pop boy group EXO's member CHEN made fans in Busan smile from their ear to ear with his beautiful singing voice.

On August 28, CHEN, singers 10CM and Cho Jungchi held a surprise street performance at Gwangalli Beach, Busan.CHENAs soon as the event was over, fans flooded social media with videos of their amazing performance.

On this day, CHEN, 10CM and Cho Jungchi sang many calm songs including CHEN's 'Beautiful goodbye', 10CM's 'Love in the Milkyway café', K-pop artist IU's 'Through the Night', and more.

The three singers managed to please every fan and passerby's ears and receive a huge round of applause.
 
The performance took place in the evening and it seemed like they chose the perfect time for it, as it was the time when people were looking for something relaxing to wrap up their long day.

The lucky fans who happened to be at Gwangalli Beach when they performed confirmed this.

They commented, "I was so stressed out today, but my stress was completely gone after listening to them sing.", "CHEN's voice was so soothing. It helped me to forget about all the bad things happened to me recently.", "The performance was superb I really needed something like this. Thank you.", and so on. 
   
Meanwhile, CHEN is scheduled to make a solo comeback in the beginning of October.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, '199404125SH' 'pny8064' 'exosuji' Twitter)

(Lee Narin, SBS Star)  
