[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXO CHEN Melts the Hearts of Busan Fans with His Soft & Sweet Singing Voice

190828 엑소 첸 종대

사지우헤

우리 종대 아조 첫곡부터 주겨벌엿서

파도소리 들어보세여 진짜 헉스바리임 pic.twitter.com/ihVtOWRkIB — 세훈쨈 (@199404125SH) August 28, 2019

첸, 10cm- 사랑은 은하수 다방에서 (광안리 해수욕장에서 만나) pic.twitter.com/4Sn34iP6X3 — 영앤프리 (@exosuji) August 28, 2019

밤편지



진짜 오늘 개도랏다 진짜 제일 행복해 오늘 pic.twitter.com/dJ7XNrFnF7 — 세훈쨈 (@199404125SH) August 28, 2019

K-pop boy group EXO's member CHEN made fans in Busan smile from their ear to ear with his beautiful singing voice.On August 28, CHEN, singers 10CM and Cho Jungchi held a surprise street performance at Gwangalli Beach, Busan.As soon as the event was over, fans flooded social media with videos of their amazing performance.On this day, CHEN, 10CM and Cho Jungchi sang many calm songs including CHEN's 'Beautiful goodbye', 10CM's 'Love in the Milkyway café', K-pop artist IU's 'Through the Night', and more.The three singers managed to please every fan and passerby's ears and receive a huge round of applause.The performance took place in the evening and it seemed like they chose the perfect time for it, as it was the time when people were looking for something relaxing to wrap up their long day.The lucky fans who happened to be at Gwangalli Beach when they performed confirmed this.They commented, "I was so stressed out today, but my stress was completely gone after listening to them sing.", "CHEN's voice was so soothing. It helped me to forget about all the bad things happened to me recently.", "The performance was superb I really needed something like this. Thank you.", and so on.Meanwhile, CHEN is scheduled to make a solo comeback in the beginning of October.(Credit= SM Entertainment, '199404125SH' 'pny8064' 'exosuji' Twitter)(Lee Narin, SBS Star)