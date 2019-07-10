SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] One Fan of IZ*ONE Kang Hye Won Buys Her a Scottish Title
The fans of K-pop girl group IZ*ONE's member Kang Hye Won might have to restrain themselves from calling her by her nickname from now on since she became Lady Hye Won Kang as of July 5th.

Recently, one fan of Kang Hye Won shared a picture of a certificate along with a caption saying, "So anyways, I just bought a land for now Lady Hyewon Kang in Scotland."
 
Kang Hye Won turned 20 that day, and it seems like her fan wanted to do something nice for her to make what is already an important and happy occasion even more memorable.
Kang Hye WonAccording to the certificate, a contract has been made between Kang Hye Won and Highland Titles, a company which was founded in 2006 to achieve the goal of funding the creation of multiple nature reserves throughout Scotland.
Kang Hye WonTo every buyer who purchases a plot in Scotland, Highland Titles bestows a 'Lady' or 'Lord' title along with a gift pack filled with different items including a document proving the ownership of the land.
BAEKHYUN & Tae-youngThis is not the first time for fans to purchase a land under their favorite artists' name; since BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group EXO and Tae-young of SEVEN O'clock also received a title from the same company.
Kang Hye WonAfter hearing this news, her fans commented, "Lady Hye Won Kang? That sounds about right.", "I'll be in my servants' quarters, my lady.", "I'd better watch my language from now on.", and many more.

Meanwhile, IZ*ONE is scheduled to resume its first solo concert 'EYES ON ME' with the concert in Chiba, Japan on August 21.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= '75hyewon' Twitter, SBS funE, 'official.izone' 'SEVENOCLOCKofficial' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
