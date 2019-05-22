[SBS Star] GOT7 YUGYEOM Talks About His Friendship with BTS JUNGKOOK & Other '97-line' Friends

K-pop boy group GOT7's member YUGYEOM talked about his friendship with another boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK and his other '97-line' friends.On May 21 episode of JTBC's television show 'Idol Room', GOT7 made a guest appearance.During the talk, the hosts brought up the fact that YUGYEOM has a huge circle of friends.Then, they mentioned his '97-line' friends, who he hangs out on a regular basis.So, YUGYEOM explained how they all ended up becoming so close to each other.YUGYEOM said, "The first time I met JUNGKOOK was at 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' back in 2015. At that time, GOT7 and BTS collaborated for a performance."He continued, "JUNGKOOK and I hit it off right away and became super close. We exchanged our phone number and kept in touch."He added, "Later on, more K-pop boy group members born in 1997 joined the group and '97-line' was eventually formed."Currently, the members of '97-line' are said to be YUGYEOM, JUNGKOOK, BAMBAM of GOT7, MINGYU, DK, THE 8 of SEVENTEEN, Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO, and JAEHYUN of NCT.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'min9yu_k' Instagram, 'blacklight_kr' Twitter, JTBC Idol Room)(SBS Star)