SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] GOT7 YUGYEOM Talks About His Friendship with BTS JUNGKOOK & Other '97-line' Friends
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] GOT7 YUGYEOM Talks About His Friendship with BTS JUNGKOOK & Other '97-line' Friends

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.05.22 10:22 수정 2019.05.22 10:24 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] GOT7 YUGYEOM Talks About His Friendship with BTS JUNGKOOK & Other 97-line Friends
K-pop boy group GOT7's member YUGYEOM talked about his friendship with another boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK and his other '97-line' friends.

On May 21 episode of JTBC's television show 'Idol Room', GOT7 made a guest appearance.

During the talk, the hosts brought up the fact that YUGYEOM has a huge circle of friends.

Then, they mentioned his '97-line' friends, who he hangs out on a regular basis.YUGYEOMSo, YUGYEOM explained how they all ended up becoming so close to each other.

YUGYEOM said, "The first time I met JUNGKOOK was at 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' back in 2015. At that time, GOT7 and BTS collaborated for a performance."YUGYEOMHe continued, "JUNGKOOK and I hit it off right away and became super close. We exchanged our phone number and kept in touch."

He added, "Later on, more K-pop boy group members born in 1997 joined the group and '97-line' was eventually formed."YUGYEOMCurrently, the members of '97-line' are said to be YUGYEOM, JUNGKOOK, BAMBAM of GOT7, MINGYU, DK, THE 8 of SEVENTEEN, Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO, and JAEHYUN of NCT. 97-line97-line(Lee Narin, Credit= 'min9yu_k' Instagram, 'blacklight_kr' Twitter, JTBC Idol Room)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
인-잇

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992