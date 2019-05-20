SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 5 K-pop Artists Who Moved Their Fans with a Surprise Gift
Among some K-pop fans, it has almost become a tradition to buy an item for their favorite celebrities on their special day whether it is expensive clothes from some luxurious brands or new electronics that is in incredibly high demand.

Such phenomenon now has its own name 'jogong'―a Korean word which refers to the act of presenting gifts to someone they love and care about.

The term was originally used to describe a custom where people had to send their finest locally-produced products to their king on a regular basis, but now the meaning has changed over time.

The biggest difference between the rulers from the past and the celebrities would be their reaction; since a few from the latter group often tried to reciprocate the nice little gestures that their fans have shown.

K-pop artists often made an attempt to pay back the overwhelming love and support they have received from their fans by doing what is now called, an 'yeok-jogong' (the opposite of 'jogong').

Some made their own ASMR video so that their fans could fall asleep while listening to their voice, and others showed up with a thoughtful gift that just shows how much they care and thinks about them.

Let's take a look at these five K-pop artists who set a great example of 'yeokjogong'!

1. Yubin: A foundation and a lipstick
YubinYubin
2. SUNMI: A lipstick and a perfume
SUNMISUNMI
3. JENNIE of BLACKPINK: A foundation and a lip stain
JENNIEJENNIE
4. IU: An ASMR video, a ring, socks, and photo cards
IUIU
5. Suzy: A bracelet, a T-shirt, skincare products
SuzySuzy
(Kang Eunbee, Credit= Online Community, HERA, SBS funE, 'YubinOfficial' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
