[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JISOO Photobombs JENNIE & It Is So Hilarious!
작성 2019.03.19 17:21
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JISOO photobombed her fellow member JENNIE and everyone is having a great laugh.

Recently, one K-pop fan shared a self-portrait photo of JENNIE and said, "Doesn't JENNIE look so pretty and cute in this photo?"

Shortly after the photo was shared, many other fans came along and left comments agreeing the uploader.JENNIE and JISOOThen, one of them said, "Am I the only one who can see JISOO with a shocked face behind JENNIE?"

It turned out nobody had noticed JISOO at the back, because JENNIE's beauty completely drew their attention.

After realizing what they had failed to notice, they all started laughing at themselves as well as the photo.

They commented, "JISOO is so good at photobombing!", "JISOO's face though! It's cracking me up!", "How cute. Love this sort of 'JEN-CHU' moment.", and so on.JENNIE and JISOOMeanwhile, BLACKPINK is reportedly returning with a new album this month.

▶ [SBS Star] BLACKPINK to Film a Music Video This Week for Its March Comeback

(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)  

(SBS Star)  
