[SBS Star] BTS Reportedly Makes Comeback Next Month; Agency Responds
작성 2019.03.11
K-pop sensation BTS' much-anticipated comeback may be happening sooner than the initial plan!

According to media outlet Sports DongA's report on March 11, industry insiders revealed that BTS is expected to make its comeback next month.
BTSAlthough BTS' comeback was originally scheduled to take place in May, the group has reportedly decided to move the comeback date to mid-April.

BTS is currently said to be in the final stages of preparing its new album, and is reportedly planning to shoot more than one music video for the upcoming promotions.
BTSIn response to the report, Big Hit Entertainment stated, "BTS is currently preparing a new album. We will be announcing the group's comeback date soon."
BTSBTS' last comeback was in August 2018 with the record-breaking repackaged album 'LOVE YOURSELF 結 Answer' led by the title track 'IDOL'.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
