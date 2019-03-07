[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon Announces His Solo Debut Date

Park Ji Hoon of disbanded project group Wanna One has announced the date of his grand solo debut!On March 7, Park Ji Hoon's management agency Maroo Entertainment confirmed Park Ji Hoon's upcoming solo debut on March 26.According to the agency, pre-orders for his solo album open this March 11 through various distributors, with official teasers dropping soon.After wrapping up his activities as Wanna One this past December, Park Ji Hoon held his first solo fan meeting 'FIRST EDITION' in Seoul in February.He is currently on a fan meeting tour all around Asia including Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Hong Kong, Macao, Osaka, and Tokyo.(Credit= Maroo Entertainment)(SBS Star)