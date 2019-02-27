SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] How ITZY YEJI Succeeds in Making a Heart with LIA After Continuously Failing
작성 2019.02.27 16:46
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] How ITZY YEJI Succeeds in Making a Heart with LIA After Continuously Failing
Fans cannot get over how cute K-pop girl group ITZY's member YEJI was in the group's first live broadcast.

On February 25, ITZY interacted with its fans using a live broadcast for the very first time since its debut.

When the live broadcast reached 20 million likes, the members gasped in shock.ITZYThen, YEJI suggested, "We should send a heart to the viewers to thank them."

So, all members except YEJI made a heart with their hands towards the camera.

Instead of making a whole heart, YEJI made a half heart with her right hand and moved close to LIA who was sitting next to her.ITZYIt looked like YEJI hoped LIA would notice her right away, but it went the quite opposite way.

At that time, LIA was too distracted listening to other members talk that she had no idea YEJI wanted to make a heart with her.

To get her attention, YEJI knocked on her hand and quietly said, "Make a heart with me."ITZYA few moments later, LIA turned to YEJI and noticed her half heart waiting for the other half to arrive.

LIA laughed, then made a half heart with her left hand next to YEJI's, creating the perfect heart shape.YEJI and LIAAfter fans watched this scene, they commented, "How cute! YEJI is so puppy-like!", "Awww! Just look at YEJI's smile after being successful.", "This is the cutest thing I've seen today.", and so on.

Meanwhile, ITZY made debut with a single 'IT'Z DIFFERENT' on February 12.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'ITZY' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
