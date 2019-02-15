SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IRENE Talks About Rumors North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un Being Her Stan
[SBS Star] IRENE Talks About Rumors North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un Being Her Stan

2019.02.15
[SBS Star] IRENE Talks About Rumors North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un Being Her Stan
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's leader IRENE clarified the story behind the group photo taken with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

On February 14 episode of SBS 'We Will Channel You!', IRENE joined as MC Kang Ho-dong's guest.
SBS We Will Channel You!Back in 2018, Red Velvet visited North Korea as part of South Korean art troupe's special concert.

▶ [SBS Star] Red Velvet Shares Its Special Encounter with Kim Jong-un

Afterwards, the group photo of the troupe with Kim Jong-un went viral online, as people wondered why IRENE was standing right next to Kim Jong-un, while the other Red Velvet members were on the other side.
SBS We Will Channel You!SBS We Will Channel You!To this, Kang Ho-dong said, "There was speculation that it was because Kim Jong-un is a fan of yours, or that he wanted to show that he pays a lot of attention to the South Korean news, considering your popularity in South Korea."
SBS We Will Channel You!However, IRENE clarified that the speculation was not true, saying, "It's not true. After our performance, they asked us to gather around and he came over."

She continued, "We got to take a group photo, and because it was so sudden, everyone quickly got in position for the photo. We all found a spot, took a photo, and I found out afterwards that (I was standing next to him.)"
SBS We Will Channel You!SBS We Will Channel You!IRENE laughed and added, "I don't even know why I was standing there," and said, "The meeting wasn't planned, so we were all scurrying to pose for the photo."

When Kang Ho-dong asked if Kim Jong-un had said anything to her while they shook hands later, but IRENE said he hadn't.

(Credit= SBS We Will Channel You!)

(SBS Star)   
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
