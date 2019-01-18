[SBS Star] Yoon Ji Sung Talks About Going Solo After Wanna One

Yoon Ji Sung of K-pop boy group Wanna One talked about debuting as a solo artist after the end of promotions as a group.Recently, Yoon Ji Sung has completed his photo shoot and an interview with 'ELLE' magazine for its February issue.In this first-ever solo pictorial after Wanna One's disbandment on December 31, Yoon Ji Sung has shown a more mature self.During the following interview, Yoon Ji Sung shared how different it is to promote as a solo artist.He said, "It's still a little awkward for me. When I was together with my members, we could rely on one another and ask for advice. But now I have to do everything on my own, you know."He continued, "Of course, I'm also looking forward to it. It's fun to express my opinions based on my own preferences, and seeing those coming along."Then Yoon Ji Sung was asked whether he has faced difficulties debuting at a relatively late age."I think it is important to find a reason to stand myself still," he said, "Even if things don't work out and people say negative things to you, you need that something makes you say, 'I like who I am right now.'"He added, "To me, my family, friends, and fans are the reason and my justification."Meanwhile, Yoon Ji Sung is currently busy preparing his solo debut next month.(Credit= 'ellekorea' Instagram, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)