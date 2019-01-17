[SBS Star] Fans Make the Funniest Memes of Kang Daniel Getting Scolded by His Cat

Everyone is having a good laugh after seeing the memes fans made using photos of K-pop artist Kang Daniel and one of his cats, 'Ori'.
Recently, fans put together some pictures of Kang Daniel in different situations with a slightly angry-looking picture of Ori to create funny memes.
The memes show the hilarious relationship between Kang Daniel and Ori, where Kang Daniel gets scolded by Ori.
A lot of people are saying whoever made these memes deserve a round of applause, because they are just so funny.
Get ready and take a look at the compilation below.
Ori: Wake up! It's late!
Kang Daniel: ?!Ori: Hurry up and get here now!
Kang Daniel: Okay, okay.Ori: Are you seriously eating that all alone?!
Kang Daniel: Yummm!Ori: Hey! Didn't I tell you to get me some snacks on your way back home?
Kang Daniel: Sorry ;(Kang Daniel: Ori, I...
Ori: I told you that I'm not in the mood to talk right now!Ori: You always say you want to call yourself a cat, but you are a dog, okay?
Kang Daniel: (frustrated)Ori: You are a dog!
Kang Daniel: No, I am a cat!Kang Daniel: I am a ca...t...
Ori: Shut it!Kang Daniel: Why are you mad at me?
Ori: Just because!(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)
(SBS Star)
Recently, fans put together some pictures of Kang Daniel in different situations with a slightly angry-looking picture of Ori to create funny memes.
The memes show the hilarious relationship between Kang Daniel and Ori, where Kang Daniel gets scolded by Ori.
A lot of people are saying whoever made these memes deserve a round of applause, because they are just so funny.
Get ready and take a look at the compilation below.
Ori: Wake up! It's late!
Kang Daniel: ?!Ori: Hurry up and get here now!
Kang Daniel: Okay, okay.Ori: Are you seriously eating that all alone?!
Kang Daniel: Yummm!Ori: Hey! Didn't I tell you to get me some snacks on your way back home?
Kang Daniel: Sorry ;(Kang Daniel: Ori, I...
Ori: I told you that I'm not in the mood to talk right now!Ori: You always say you want to call yourself a cat, but you are a dog, okay?
Kang Daniel: (frustrated)Ori: You are a dog!
Kang Daniel: No, I am a cat!Kang Daniel: I am a ca...t...
Ori: Shut it!Kang Daniel: Why are you mad at me?
Ori: Just because!(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)
(SBS Star)