[SBS Star] Fans Make the Funniest Memes of Kang Daniel Getting Scolded by His Cat

Everyone is having a good laugh after seeing the memes fans made using photos of K-pop artist Kang Daniel and one of his cats, 'Ori'.Recently, fans put together some pictures of Kang Daniel in different situations with a slightly angry-looking picture of Ori to create funny memes.The memes show the hilarious relationship between Kang Daniel and Ori, where Kang Daniel gets scolded by Ori.A lot of people are saying whoever made these memes deserve a round of applause, because they are just so funny.Get ready and take a look at the compilation below.Wake up! It's late!?!Hurry up and get here now!Okay, okay.Are you seriously eating that all alone?!Yummm!Hey! Didn't I tell you to get me some snacks on your way back home?Sorry ;(Ori, I...I told you that I'm not in the mood to talk right now!You always say you want to call yourself a cat, but you are a dog, okay?(frustrated)You are a dog!No, I am a cat!I am a ca...t...Shut it!Why are you mad at me?Just because!(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)