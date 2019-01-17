SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Make the Funniest Memes of Kang Daniel Getting Scolded by His Cat
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Make the Funniest Memes of Kang Daniel Getting Scolded by His Cat

SBS뉴스

작성 2019.01.17 15:10 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Make the Funniest Memes of Kang Daniel Getting Scolded by His Cat
Everyone is having a good laugh after seeing the memes fans made using photos of K-pop artist Kang Daniel and one of his cats, 'Ori'.

Recently, fans put together some pictures of Kang Daniel in different situations with a slightly angry-looking picture of Ori to create funny memes.

The memes show the hilarious relationship between Kang Daniel and Ori, where Kang Daniel gets scolded by Ori.

A lot of people are saying whoever made these memes deserve a round of applause, because they are just so funny.

Get ready and take a look at the compilation below.

Ori: Wake up! It's late!
Kang Daniel: ?!Kang DanielOri: Hurry up and get here now!
Kang Daniel: Okay, okay.Kang DanielOri: Are you seriously eating that all alone?!
Kang Daniel: Yummm!Kang DanielOri: Hey! Didn't I tell you to get me some snacks on your way back home?
Kang Daniel: Sorry ;(Kang DanielKang Daniel: Ori, I...
Ori: I told you that I'm not in the mood to talk right now!Kang DanielOri: You always say you want to call yourself a cat, but you are a dog, okay?
Kang Daniel: (frustrated)Kang DanielOri: You are a dog!
Kang Daniel: No, I am a cat!Kang DanielKang Daniel: I am a ca...t...
Ori: Shut it!Kang DanielKang Daniel: Why are you mad at me?
Ori: Just because!Kang Daniel(Lee Narin, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호