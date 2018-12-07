SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BIGBANG's 10th Anniversary Exhibition to Be Held in Beijing Until February
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's 10th debut anniversary exhibition will be held in Beijing, China.

For the next 11 weeks until next February 24, BIGBANG's 10th debut anniversary 'BIGBANG10 THE EXHIBITION A TO Z' will take place in Beijing.

'BIGBANG10 THE EXHIBITION A TO Z' started off in Seoul in August 2016, and began going around the globe last year.

It was held in Taipei and Shanghai so far, and this exhibition in Beijing is where the exhibition made the third stop in a city outside of Korea.BIGBANG10 THE EXHIBITION A TO ZThe exhibition will provide visitors an opportunity to see BIGBANG's past, present, and future.

There will be various items categorized into 26 themes that start with the alphabet A to Z―which are all based on the keywords that were chosen by each member of BIGBANG.

At the exhibition in Beijing, there will also be a special room where it was inspired by the music video of 'BAE BAE', showing of 'BIGBANG10 the Movie: BIGBANG MADE', unreleased interviews and videos of BIGBANG, and many more.BIGBANG10 THE EXHIBITION A TO ZCurrently, all BIGBANG members are away from each other as well as VIP (BIGBANG's fan club), because T.O.P, TAEYANG, DAESUNG, and G-DRAGON are serving their national mandatory duty.

This exhibition will make fans feel the strong bond between BIGBANG members and them as they walk around the venue.BIGBANG10 THE EXHIBITION A TO Z'BIGBANG10 THE EXHIBITION A TO Z' is scheduled to resume its global tour in other cities around the world after wrapping up the one in Beijing in February.

(Lee Narin, Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)     
