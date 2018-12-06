SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: THE BOYZ Cannot Breathe Because There Is 'No Air'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: THE BOYZ Cannot Breathe Because There Is 'No Air'

작성 2018.12.06
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: THE BOYZ Cannot Breathe Because There Is No Air
K-pop boy group THE BOYZ members are having a hard time breathing because they are too deeply in love.

On December 4 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', THE BOYZ showed the world what a dynamic performance is.THE BOYZOut of six tracks in its third mini album 'THE ONLY', THE BOYZ chose its title track to be 'No Air' and it looks like it made the right choice.

'No Air' really brings out the iconic youthful energy that THE BOYZ has.

On top of the exploding powerful and fun beats, the passionate emotions described in the lyrics all contribute to that.THE BOYZFor the performance during the chorus, THE BOYZ members cleverly show a literal interpretation move of making a circle around the eye with their fingers when they sing, "My eye, my breath, and my heart want you."THE BOYZWhen watching THE BOYZ' performance, the audience will be able to feel THE BOYZ' burning passion and desire.

Feel THE BOYZ' forceful energy below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
