[SBS Star] VIDEO: THE BOYZ Cannot Breathe Because There Is 'No Air'

K-pop boy group THE BOYZ members are having a hard time breathing because they are too deeply in love.On December 4 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', THE BOYZ showed the world what a dynamic performance is.Out of six tracks in its third mini album 'THE ONLY', THE BOYZ chose its title track to be 'No Air' and it looks like it made the right choice.'No Air' really brings out the iconic youthful energy that THE BOYZ has.On top of the exploding powerful and fun beats, the passionate emotions described in the lyrics all contribute to that.For the performance during the chorus, THE BOYZ members cleverly show a literal interpretation move of making a circle around the eye with their fingers when they sing, "My eye, my breath, and my heart want you."When watching THE BOYZ' performance, the audience will be able to feel THE BOYZ' burning passion and desire.Feel THE BOYZ' forceful energy below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)