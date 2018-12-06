SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXID Confesses Its Love with 'I LOVE YOU'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXID Confesses Its Love with 'I LOVE YOU'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.12.06 17:35 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXID Confesses Its Love with I LOVE YOU!
K-pop girl group EXID fell head over heels in love with its crush.

On December 4 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', EXID performed its latest track 'I LOVE YOU' and dominated the stage with its explosive charisma.
EXIDWhen the members start popping, the listeners might feel like they are being drawn into their stage because everything about this stage is beyond enticing.
EXIDHowever, the true art of this track gets revealed when LE begins to show off her rap skills since she not only excel at making her lyrics rhyme, but also has a unique rap style.
EXIDAlso, it seems like the harmony of the members' voices got much richer and more powerful with SOLJI being back.

EXID's performance is like a box of chocolates since its stage is full of delight surprises starting from colorful suits to fierce make up, and jaw-droppingly sexy choreography.

Check out EXID's stage below and meet the hottest serenade of the year!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호