[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXID Confesses Its Love with 'I LOVE YOU'!

K-pop girl group EXID fell head over heels in love with its crush.On December 4 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', EXID performed its latest track 'I LOVE YOU' and dominated the stage with its explosive charisma.When the members start popping, the listeners might feel like they are being drawn into their stage because everything about this stage is beyond enticing.However, the true art of this track gets revealed when LE begins to show off her rap skills since she not only excel at making her lyrics rhyme, but also has a unique rap style.Also, it seems like the harmony of the members' voices got much richer and more powerful with SOLJI being back.EXID's performance is like a box of chocolates since its stage is full of delight surprises starting from colorful suits to fierce make up, and jaw-droppingly sexy choreography.Check out EXID's stage below and meet the hottest serenade of the year!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)