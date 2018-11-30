SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXID Returns to the Stage with Its First Love Song 'I LOVE YOU'!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXID Returns to the Stage with Its First Love Song 'I LOVE YOU'!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.30 17:33 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXID Returns to the Stage with Its First Love Song I LOVE YOU!
K-pop girl group EXID finally made its comeback as a five-member girl group.

On November 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', EXID surprised the audience with a complete transformation.
EXIDEver since EXID got its name out there with its mega-hit track 'UP&DOWN', the group mainly focused on portraying a powerful emotion that a relationship occasionally accompanies; such as rage and sadness.

However, as you might have guessed it from the title, EXID's new single 'I LOVE YOU' feed off of a completely different, but most powerful emotion on earth―love.
EXIDEvery now and then, there is that one song that catches the eyes of the listeners within just a few seconds but end up being a total disappointment because it fails to live up to the certain level of expectation built at the beginning.
EXIDFor the first five seconds, one might try to restrain themselves from falling in love with this song too fast since they learned from their previous experience that it at least takes 20 seconds to discern a classic from a failure.
EXIDBut after 30 seconds, they will realize that this could never turn out to be a bummer since the song gets better and better towards the end.

If you are intrigued by the idea of EXID singing a love song for the first time, or simply a fan of addictive tune, click the video below and meet your next go-to workout song!
 

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS The Show)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호