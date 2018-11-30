[SBS Star] VIDEO: EXID Returns to the Stage with Its First Love Song 'I LOVE YOU'!

K-pop girl group EXID finally made its comeback as a five-member girl group.On November 27 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', EXID surprised the audience with a complete transformation.Ever since EXID got its name out there with its mega-hit track 'UP&DOWN', the group mainly focused on portraying a powerful emotion that a relationship occasionally accompanies; such as rage and sadness.However, as you might have guessed it from the title, EXID's new single 'I LOVE YOU' feed off of a completely different, but most powerful emotion on earth―love.Every now and then, there is that one song that catches the eyes of the listeners within just a few seconds but end up being a total disappointment because it fails to live up to the certain level of expectation built at the beginning.For the first five seconds, one might try to restrain themselves from falling in love with this song too fast since they learned from their previous experience that it at least takes 20 seconds to discern a classic from a failure.But after 30 seconds, they will realize that this could never turn out to be a bummer since the song gets better and better towards the end.If you are intrigued by the idea of EXID singing a love song for the first time, or simply a fan of addictive tune, click the video below and meet your next go-to workout song!(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS The Show)(SBS Star)