[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Joong Ki Sends His Greetings with a Completely New Hairstyle

Korean actor Song Joong Ki gave himself a complete makeover.On November 27, a fashion magazine 'VOGUE KOREA' shared a short video of Song Joong Ki on their social media account.The video shows Song Joong Ki styled with a fashionable black outfit, which highlights his gorgeous face as well as slim body figure.What catches the most attention though is his new curly hair.Previously, Song Joong Ki had straight hair that covered his forehead.With this curly hair, Song Joong Ki managed to prove that he is a master of pulling off any kind of hairstyle.In the video, Song Joong Ki says, "Hi, this is Song Joong Ki. I'm here at a fashion event in Tokyo, Japan."Then, he explained why he is wearing black, "I'm wearing everything in black, because I usually like simple style of clothes. Anyway, I hope everyone enjoys the show today!"Upon seeing this video, fans reacted, "Joong Ki oppa looks like a cute little puppy with that hairstyle!", "Wow, I'm totally loving his look today!", "Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki is preparing himself to make a small screen comeback with an upcoming drama 'Asdal Chronicles' (literal title) that is to begin broadcasting in the first half of 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'voguekorea' Instagram)(SBS Star)