SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 5 Celebrities Who Would Give up Sleep to Play Games!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] 5 Celebrities Who Would Give up Sleep to Play Games!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.11.27 18:00 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 5 Celebrities Who Would Give up Sleep to Play Games!
There are five celebrities who cannot keep their hands off of computers despite their hectic schedule.

They love playing games a little too much, and are willing to do anything to take their hobby to the next level even if that means buying an extremely expensive computer, or staying at their house all day.

Let's take a look at each one of these celebrities who hopelessly and irretrievably fell in love with the world of game.

1. Hong Jin Young

When she made appearance at SBS' reality show 'My Little Old Boy', Korean trot singer Hong Jin Young surprised the public with her passion for games.
Hong Jin YoungDuring the episode, she even skipped breakfast to play 'PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS', an online multiplayer battle royale game.
Hong Jin YoungHer love for game turned her into a homebody, and now she has her own channel where she holds live broadcast from time to time.

2. IZ*ONE Miyawaki Sakura

K-pop project girl group IZ*ONE's member Miyawaki Sakura is also a huge fan of games.
Miyawaki SakuraIn one episode of Mnet's variety program 'IZ*ONE CHU', Miyawaki Sakura revealed that she wants to play console games or first person shooter games (FPS) with her fellow members and expressed her love for gaming accessories.
Miyawaki SakuraAfter finding out her love for games, some of her fans gave her a new nickname 'Gamkura', a compound word of game and her name.

3. Apink HAYOUNG

HAYOUNG, a member of K-pop girl group Apink is also a gaming enthusiast.
HAYOUNGHAYOUNG, who already mastered the team-based multiplayer computer game 'Overwatch' and the FPS game 'Sudden Attack' showed off her gaming skills when she made appearance at SBS' 'Game Show'.
HAYOUNGShe mentioned that she usually goes with 'Reaper' when she plays 'Overwatch', and said that she succeeded in earning the general title in 'Sudden Attack'.

4. TWICE MINA

K-pop girl group TWICE's member MINA used to be a model for 'Elsword', an online action RPG.
MINAPreviously, MINA surprised the engineers who work at 'Elsword' by completing the most difficult map of the game in a very short period of time.
MINAAlso, she cleared all the songs in mobile rhythm game 'SuperStar JYPNation' within just few days.

5. RAINBOW Ji Sook

A member of disbanded K-pop girl group RAINBOW's member Ji Sook is also a big fan of games.
Ji SookAccording to Ji Sook, she is more into console games than online games.
Ji SookOn one episode of MBC's variety show 'I Live Alone', Ji Sook made the viewers burst into laugh by showing them how she starts her day―putting on glasses and playing games.

(Kang Eunbee, Credit= SBS, Mnet, MBC, 'NEXON_KR' Twitter, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
끝까지 판다

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

연합뉴스 배너
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호